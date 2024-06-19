Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0323 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.17 million and $172,132.18 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0323 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Grin has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65,112.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.09 or 0.00602230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00113353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008778 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00036664 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.74 or 0.00260707 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00043254 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00067797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

