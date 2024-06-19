Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 21000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Greencastle Resources Stock Down 11.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 100.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.63.

About Greencastle Resources

Greencastle Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties in Canada. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in the Jewel Ridge gold property located in Nevada, the United States; the Primate oil and gas property in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier oil and gas project located in Alberta.

