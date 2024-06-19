Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Gores Holdings IX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GHIX. Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Gores Holdings IX by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,612,000. Kim LLC lifted its stake in Gores Holdings IX by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Kim LLC now owns 1,294,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 568,888 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,378,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter valued at $271,000. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GHIX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,885. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Gores Holdings IX has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Company Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

