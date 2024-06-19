GoldMining (OTCMKTS:GLDLF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

GoldMining Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLDLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.52 and last traded at $2.45. 362,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 533,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.
GoldMining Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.45.
GoldMining Company Profile
GoldMining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Brazil, United States, Paraguay, Colombia, and Peru. Its project portfolio includes Sao Jorge, Cachoeira, Boa Vista, Surubim, Batistao, Montes Aureos, Trinta, Whistler, Yellowknife Gold, Rea, La Mina, Titiribi, and Crucero.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GoldMining
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for GoldMining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldMining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.