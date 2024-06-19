Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $24,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 287.2% during the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 216,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,562. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.36.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.