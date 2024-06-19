GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.07. 582,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,964. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.91. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

