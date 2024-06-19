GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its holdings in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 487,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the period. GMS accounts for 1.9% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 1.22% of GMS worth $47,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 270,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,300,000 after acquiring an additional 99,612 shares during the period. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GMS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. 585,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,588. GMS Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.58 and a 52 week high of $101.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

