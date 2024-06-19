Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Short Interest Update

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,550,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the May 15th total of 30,350,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Globalstar Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT remained flat at $1.03 on Tuesday. 4,210,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,582. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.13.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.92 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 112.72% and a negative return on equity of 76.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central and South America, and internationally. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

