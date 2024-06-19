Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.59

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.52, with a volume of 1289304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 422.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1,370.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

