Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) is Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF accounts for 2.1% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC owned 0.17% of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 901.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,644. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $37.49 and a 1 year high of $41.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

