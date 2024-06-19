Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.25% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMRE. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $5,386,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,475,000. abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $865,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Global Medical REIT by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 77,008 shares during the period. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Stock Performance

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 358,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 365.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GMRE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

