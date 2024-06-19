Global Indemnity Group, LLC (GBLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 on June 28th

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Global Indemnity Group has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $2.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.67. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $418.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $112.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Global Indemnity Group in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.

