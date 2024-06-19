Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.95

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.95 and traded as low as $14.13. Genie Energy shares last traded at $14.29, with a volume of 103,362 shares.

Genie Energy Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $388.50 million, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.88.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.69 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 2.99%.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 27.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,126 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 78,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 29,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Genie Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

