Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT) Short Interest Update

Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the May 15th total of 84,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Genfit Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNFT traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.18. 19,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,523. Genfit has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Genfit in a report on Thursday, June 6th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genfit stock. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Genfit S.A. (NASDAQ:GNFT – Free Report) by 2,229.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.17% of Genfit worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit Company Profile

Genfit SA, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis.

Further Reading

