Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited (NYSE:GAQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the May 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Asia I Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAQ. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 14.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Generation Asia I Acquisition by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,654,000 after purchasing an additional 326,244 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition during the first quarter worth $2,204,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in shares of Generation Asia I Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 616,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 25,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Asia I Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GAQ opened at $11.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Generation Asia I Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Generation Asia I Acquisition Company Profile

Generation Asia I Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

