GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Short Interest Update

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,640,000 shares, an increase of 12.4% from the May 15th total of 10,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,917,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,158,681. GE HealthCare Technologies has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.29.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.51%.

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez acquired 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 171.9% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

