GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 167,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.6 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ GCMG traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.73. 95,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,822. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.41 and a beta of 0.54. GCM Grosvenor has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. The firm had revenue of $108.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is -137.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 23.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.5% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,480,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after purchasing an additional 37,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,149,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after buying an additional 37,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on GCM Grosvenor from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on GCM Grosvenor from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

