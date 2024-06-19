Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.50.

IT stock traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $446.50. The company had a trading volume of 449,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $440.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.61 and a 1 year high of $486.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total value of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,090,098.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.20, for a total transaction of $4,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,929,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

