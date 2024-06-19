Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic cut its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 254.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 357.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $446.30. 449,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,589. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.14. The firm has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.40. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 599,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.29, for a total transaction of $4,392,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 599,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,167,217.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.99, for a total transaction of $302,437.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,656,710.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock valued at $10,079,813 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

