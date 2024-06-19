GAMMA Investing LLC Takes $536,000 Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDPFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.09. 467,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,751. iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $25.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

