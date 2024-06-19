GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 773 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 54,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 8,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $325.14. 3,275,381 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,106,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $345.85 and a 200-day moving average of $325.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Caterpillar announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $512,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.