GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 736 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 50.2% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,006,000. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.27. 2,032,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,274. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.35. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.35 and a 12-month high of $94.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus boosted their price target on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,799,909.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 75,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $5,459,510.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock valued at $7,369,137 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

