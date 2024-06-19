GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.40. 2,705,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,200. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $165.75. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.36.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.15 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total transaction of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Stories

