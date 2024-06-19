GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of URI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 65 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI traded up $25.60 on Wednesday, reaching $644.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,017,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,604. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $732.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $663.45 and a 200 day moving average of $637.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.66%.

URI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $793.00 to $796.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $612.73.

In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

