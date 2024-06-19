GAMMA Investing LLC Has $6.44 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.3% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,061.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $175.09. 21,869,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,406,588. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total transaction of $127,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,043.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,870.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock worth $22,383,553. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

