GAMMA Investing LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 174.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 66,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 19.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Ferguson in the 3rd quarter worth $2,371,000. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.22. 919,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,468. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.23. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $147.62 and a 1 year high of $224.86.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 36.89% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Ferguson from $236.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ferguson from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

