GAMMA Investing LLC Has $418,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.33.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,513. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.03 and a twelve month high of $260.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.