GAMMA Investing LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,670 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total value of $941,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,762,423.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,446 shares of company stock worth $43,826,633. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Micron Technology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.92.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.45. 42,192,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,150,144. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $157.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.61 and a 200 day moving average of $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The company has a market cap of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading

