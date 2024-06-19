GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 2,370 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,289,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,775,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,452,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.64. 5,221,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,633. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $549.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $523.56 and its 200-day moving average is $505.24.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

