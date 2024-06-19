GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 370 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Progressive by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter valued at about $3,417,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $4,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,847,000 after purchasing an additional 569,529 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Progressive by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Progressive news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,753 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of PGR traded up $2.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,722,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $111.41 and a 52-week high of $217.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.19.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Progressive from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.81.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

