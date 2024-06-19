GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 1,005 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.43 on Wednesday, hitting $142.54. 2,969,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,997,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

