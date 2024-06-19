GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.25. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.

GAMCO Investors Stock Down 5.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $568.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%.

GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend

GAMCO Investors Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. GAMCO Investors’s payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.

