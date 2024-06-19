GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.25. GAMCO Investors shares last traded at $24.25, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands.
GAMCO Investors Stock Down 5.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $568.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.
GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter. GAMCO Investors had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 34.27%.
GAMCO Investors Announces Dividend
GAMCO Investors Company Profile
GAMCO Investors, Inc is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than GAMCO Investors
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.