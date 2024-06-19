Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.09 and last traded at C$2.14. 187,702 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 206,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$559.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 15.77 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). Galiano Gold had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of C$42.73 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold Inc. will post 0.2255435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Galiano Gold

In other Galiano Gold news, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Krista Muhr sold 93,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.31, for a total transaction of C$215,319.23. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright sold 100,000 shares of Galiano Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.72, for a total value of C$172,000.00. Insiders own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

About Galiano Gold

(Get Free Report)

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold properties in Canada. Its flagship asset is the Asanko Gold Mine that covers an area of approximately 21,000 hectares located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.