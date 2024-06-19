G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Short Interest Update

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 4,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 35,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 49,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.44. 667,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,871. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $18.47 and a one year high of $35.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

