FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 891,300 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 956,100 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 707,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FF. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on FutureFuel from $0.70 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

FutureFuel Price Performance

Shares of FF traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 405,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,632. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. FutureFuel has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a market capitalization of $205.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.63.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.28 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 5.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FutureFuel news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mckinlay Thomas purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald J. Kruszewski purchased 8,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $38,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 95,302 shares of company stock worth $429,149. Company insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 741,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 289,889 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FutureFuel by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

