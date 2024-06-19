FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Trading 4.6% Higher

Shares of FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.74 and last traded at $88.45. Approximately 285,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 902,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.56.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTAI shares. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of FTAI Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on FTAI Aviation from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.05.

The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.45.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.07 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 188.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

In other news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of FTAI Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares in the company, valued at $16,185,324. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Aviation during the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. USA Financial Formulas lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

