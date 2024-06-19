FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Update

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FTAIP traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $25.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,912. FTAI Aviation has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

