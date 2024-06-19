Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.00

Shares of Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 45 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 45.10 ($0.57), with a volume of 107909 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 46 ($0.58).

Frenkel Topping Group Stock Down 2.0 %

The company has a market cap of £57.73 million, a P/E ratio of 4,600.00 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 51.11.

Frenkel Topping Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. This is a positive change from Frenkel Topping Group’s previous dividend of $1.03. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Frenkel Topping Group’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Frenkel Topping Group Company Profile

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory, discretionary fund management, and financial services in the United Kingdom. It also offers trauma signposting, forensic accountancy, care and case management, and medico-legal reporting services. Frenkel Topping Group Plc was founded in 1979 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

