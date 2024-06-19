Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 52-Week High at $55.35

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $55.35 and last traded at $55.95, with a volume of 25253 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.34.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 104,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

