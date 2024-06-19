Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advocates LLC

Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 283.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,465 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the quarter. Fortinet comprises about 1.1% of Strategic Advocates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Advocates LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in Fortinet by 443.6% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTNT stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,497,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,791,860. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a market cap of $45.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,660,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

