Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.6%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.77 and last traded at $11.78. 29,023,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 42,642,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.85.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $1,071,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 12.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,711 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 111,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

