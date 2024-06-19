FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Acquired by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.10% of FMC worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FMC by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of FMC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $791,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,096 shares during the period. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in FMC by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in FMC by 7.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,340,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,762,000 after buying an additional 169,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of FMC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,864,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,342. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average is $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. FMC had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.56.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

