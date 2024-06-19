Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Update

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the May 15th total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

Institutional Trading of Flowers Foods

In other news, Director Edward J. Jr. Casey acquired 5,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, with a total value of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,771.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,018,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 3,276,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,755,000 after buying an additional 125,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,016,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of FLO stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,152. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. Flowers Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.71%.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

