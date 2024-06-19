Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94. Flexible Solutions International has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $2.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $9.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Increases Dividend

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Flexible Solutions International’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

