Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Up 11.8% in May

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,590,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the May 15th total of 8,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

FI traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.44. 2,461,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,468,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.22. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,304,390.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.47, for a total value of $3,563,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,304,390.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 114,375 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,475. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,705,241,000 after acquiring an additional 789,232 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,720,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,147,305,000 after purchasing an additional 417,459 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,011,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $960,592,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $927,298,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on FI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.44.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

