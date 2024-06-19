First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $101.88

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.88 and last traded at $101.88, with a volume of 21040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $101.17.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 62.8% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 181,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,463,000 after purchasing an additional 70,163 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,972,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,527,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

