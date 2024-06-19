First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.77. Approximately 111,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 84,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.73.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67.
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile
First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.
