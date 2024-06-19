First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Trading 0.9% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $119.90 and last traded at $119.77. Approximately 111,797 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 84,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.73.

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1018 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Owen LaRue LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.6% in the third quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 42.2% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 353.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after buying an additional 91,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

