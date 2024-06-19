First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Sold by Advance Capital Management Inc.

Advance Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advance Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the third quarter worth $1,365,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,003,000 after purchasing an additional 277,430 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 47,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 218,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 9,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.25. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.08 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.