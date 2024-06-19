First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.61.
FQVLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.
First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.
