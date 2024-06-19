First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.204 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Shares of TSE:FN opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$36.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.98. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$32.86 and a 1 year high of C$41.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,813.50, a current ratio of 16.25 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$518.05 million for the quarter. First National Financial had a return on equity of 36.66% and a net margin of 34.57%. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 3.734359 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$900,259.92. In other First National Financial news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$37.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$900,259.92. Also, Director Martine Irman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$36.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$367,638.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 54,623 shares of company stock worth $2,055,774. 71.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. TD Securities cut their price objective on First National Financial from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$45.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.17.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. It operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. The company offers single-family and multi-unit residential, and commercial mortgages.

